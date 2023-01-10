Bears GM Ryan Poles evaluating 'premium positions,' would have to be 'blown away' to draft QB at No. 1

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles knows that owning the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft affords him the chance to select a potential franchise quarterback. But when asked about the possibility of his team drafting a QB with Justin Fields already on the roster, Poles made it fairly clear where he stands heading into the offseason.

"We're going to do the same as we've always done -- we're going to evaluate the draft class," Poles said, "and I would say this: I would have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision."

Fields is coming off a season where he made a run at the all-time rushing mark for a quarterback in a season, totaling 1,143 yards and eight rushing TDs in his 15 starts, coming up just short of Lamar Jackson's 2019 QB rushing record of 1,206.

But Fields also has work to do as a passer and with his pocket presence. The Bears finished the 2022 regular season as the league's 32nd-ranked passing team, and though Fields' efficiency improved overall from his rookie season, he still led the NFL in fumbles and sacks taken and averaged only 149.5 pass yards per game on 60.4% completions.

"Just for things to slow down mentally and then be able to react and anticipate quicker," Poles said when asked what more he wants to see from Fields. "Obviously with that, we also have to continue to build around him so that he can do that consistently, as well.

"I'm excited for the direction he's going. … He knows where he has to improve, I think he mentioned that the other day. So we're excited about his development and where he goes next."

Now that it appears the Bears are unlikely to use that first overall pick on another passer, what are their options there? Certainly trading down is one they'll have to investigate.

"I think we have really good flexibility to help this team, regardless if it's making the pick there or moving back a little bit or moving back a lot," Poles said. "We will be open-minded about everything."

The Bears vaulted the Texans to move into the top spot when they lost to the Vikings and Houston defeated the Colts on Sunday. The Texans currently sit in the No. 2 slot, and the Colts are a little behind them at No. 4. Both could be big-game hunting when it comes to QB prospects.

And depending on how the veteran portion of the offseason goes, via trades and free agency, there might be a handful of other teams picking just outside of the top five overall that could also look to make a big move up.