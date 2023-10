The Washington Commanders are trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears ahead, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Chicago will receive a second-round pick in exchange for Sweat, per Rapoport.

In five seasons with Washington, Sweat, 27, has collected 35.5 sacks, 85 QB hots, 47 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.

The deadline for NFL teams to trade players is today at 4 p.m. ET.