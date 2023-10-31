Around the NFL

Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 third-round pick

Published: Oct 31, 2023
On the heels of a three-game losing streak, the San Francisco 49ers aren't regrouping -- they're reloading.

The 49ers are acquiring 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.

This is the second year in a row 49ers general manager John Lynch has pulled off a massive trade ahead of the deadline. Last season, San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, who's been a boon for the Niners. They're hoping the same fortune will be had with the acquisition of Young.

For the Commanders, it's the second big deal and massive loss from their defensive front – long viewed as the strength of the team – on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Washington sent Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick. It's arguable that Young is the bigger get for a cheaper price, but Lynch made it happen.

Much as McCaffrey's acquisition had Niners fans salivating at the prospects of the 49ers' star-laden offense operating with CMC added into the mix, the San Francisco faithful can do the same thinking about how well Young will bolster the Niners' defensive front. Young, the 2020 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick, portends to line up opposite 2019 No. 2 pick Nick Bosa in what would have been a fantasy lineup only a few years ago. The stacked front also includes Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead, complementing a defense that has struggled as of late, but is still the No. 5 total defense in the NFL.

Bosa has just three sacks, but he's still impacting games as his 41 QB pressures (fourth in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats) attest to.
Nonetheless, the 49ers allowed a season-high 31 points to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Having burst out to a 5-0 start to the season, the Super Bowl hopefuls in San Francisco have fallen on hard times with their three straight losses. This is an indication that nothing in the 49ers' expectations has changed. They want a championship and they're hoping Young can help them get that this season.

Young lived up to his hype coming out of Ohio State when he claimed the aforementioned DROY accolade on the strength of 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. However, injuries plagued him from 2021-2022. That resulted in the Commanders declining Young's fifth-year option. He's responded with sensational form this year, collecting five sacks, 40 QB pressures, six tackles for loss and nine QB hits in seven games.

He's on the last year of his rookie contract, but for now that makes no matter for the Niners.

The Commanders, in their first year under new ownership, are clearly going through a massive overhaul. Meanwhile, the 49ers have made it clear they're aspirations remain of of the highest variety, never mind their recent skid.

