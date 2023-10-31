Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 third-round pick

Much as McCaffrey's acquisition had Niners fans salivating at the prospects of the 49ers' star-laden offense operating with CMC added into the mix, the San Francisco faithful can do the same thinking about how well Young will bolster the Niners' defensive front. Young, the 2020 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick, portends to line up opposite 2019 No. 2 pick Nick Bosa in what would have been a fantasy lineup only a few years ago. The stacked front also includes Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead, complementing a defense that has struggled as of late, but is still the No. 5 total defense in the NFL.

Bosa has just three sacks, but he's still impacting games as his 41 QB pressures (fourth in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats) attest to.

Nonetheless, the 49ers allowed a season-high 31 points to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Having burst out to a 5-0 start to the season, the Super Bowl hopefuls in San Francisco have fallen on hard times with their three straight losses. This is an indication that nothing in the 49ers' expectations has changed. They want a championship and they're hoping Young can help them get that this season.

Young lived up to his hype coming out of Ohio State when he claimed the aforementioned DROY accolade on the strength of 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. However, injuries plagued him from 2021-2022. That resulted in the Commanders declining Young's fifth-year option. He's responded with sensational form this year, collecting five sacks, 40 QB pressures, six tackles for loss and nine QB hits in seven games.

He's on the last year of his rookie contract, but for now that makes no matter for the Niners.