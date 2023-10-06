Bears trading WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.
Claypool is being acquired for a late-round 2025 pick swap between Miami and Chicago, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
Claypool's move comes after he was a healthy scratch for Chicago's Week 4 and 5 games. The WR had been away from the team all week leading up to the Bears' Thursday night win.
The Bears acquired Claypool last season via a midseason trade from Pittsburgh, sending back a second-round pick (No. 32).
Through four seasons with two teams (Pittsburgh and Chicago), Claypool has recorded 171 catches for 2,235 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 49 games.
