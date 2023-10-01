Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

With Claypool out, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, sources say, a reward for St. Brown's great week of practice.

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Steelers in a trade last season in exchange for a second-round pick that became the first selection of the second round, which Pittsburgh used to select cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool has just four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown in three games this season, and he faced questions about his effort in Week 1. Things initially improved, with Claypool recording a TD catch in Week 2.

But after just one catch in last week's loss to the Chiefs and frustrations over an 0-3 start, Claypool told reporters this past week he was only focused on what he can control. He was asked if he feels he's being put in the best position to succeed. Claypool paused for a reported seven seconds and said, "No."

Sources say the reason for Claypool's deactivation was a multitude of factors, including how players are asked to operate on a daily basis and how they prepare for games.

As for Bagent, he takes over as QB2 for Nathan Peterman, who was Fields' backup for the first three games of the season. The former Shepherd QB originally signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent for a $25,000 signing bonus. Bagent impressed in camp, but the organization wanted to give him some time to get acclimated due to the jump in competition from Division II to the NFL.