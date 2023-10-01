NFL+: The Insiders

Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Published: Oct 01, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Bears are shaking up their offense ahead of today's game against the Broncos.

Sources say wide receiver Chase Claypool will be inactive, the first game he will miss this season. This comes on the heels of his comments to the media this past week in which he wondered if he's being put in the best position to succeed by the Bears coaching staff.

In addition, there will be a new backup quarterback behind Justin Fields. Sources say Tyson Bagent, a former undrafted rookie free agent, will assume the role of No. 2 QB moving forward. The decision has nothing to do with Fields' standing, but it does have to do with a young, promising QB deserving a promotion from No. 3 to No. 2.

With Claypool out, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, sources say, a reward for St. Brown's great week of practice.

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Steelers in a trade last season in exchange for a second-round pick that became the first selection of the second round, which Pittsburgh used to select cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool has just four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown in three games this season, and he faced questions about his effort in Week 1. Things initially improved, with Claypool recording a TD catch in Week 2.

But after just one catch in last week's loss to the Chiefs and frustrations over an 0-3 start, Claypool told reporters this past week he was only focused on what he can control. He was asked if he feels he's being put in the best position to succeed. Claypool paused for a reported seven seconds and said, "No."

Sources say the reason for Claypool's deactivation was a multitude of factors, including how players are asked to operate on a daily basis and how they prepare for games.

As for Bagent, he takes over as QB2 for Nathan Peterman, who was Fields' backup for the first three games of the season. The former Shepherd QB originally signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent for a $25,000 signing bonus. Bagent impressed in camp, but the organization wanted to give him some time to get acclimated due to the jump in competition from Division II to the NFL.

Now, he'll serve as Fields' backup against the Broncos.

