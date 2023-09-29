2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: Desmond Ridder among QBs I'm putting on notice

After the Falcons overhauled the defense and added more offensive weapons this offseason, questions about Desmond Ridder's capacity to be The Guy could be growing louder, even with Atlanta off to a 2-1 start heading into Sunday's London game against the Jaguars. The Falcons are a good team, but can Ridder lead the squad to an NFC South title?





I believe the second-year quarterback has the intangibles you want in a QB and runs Arthur Smith’s system well enough to help the Falcons contend for the division crown. With Atlanta running the ball on 54.1 percent of its plays (most in the NFL), Ridder is not asked to carry the unit. It's really an ideal setup for a young quarterback. When the run game is clicking behind the likes of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Ridder often looks comfortable in the pocket, is able to find his receivers and delivers accurate throws downfield. Yet, I still see Ridder working through a lot of things that have led to inconsistencies as a passer. It’s a small sample size, with Ridder having made only seven career starts, but I can't overlook the fact that he has yet to throw for more than 240 yards in a game and hasn't thrown a TD pass in four of those seven starts.





Ridder has struggled when the opposition forces him to beat them through the air (SEE: Week 3 loss to Detroit). Even in Smith’s QB-friendly scheme, there have been times when Ridder has taken some bad hits on run-pass option plays because he simply didn’t make a read and get the ball out quickly enough. There have been other instances when it seems like he doesn’t see the field well. He leads the league with seven turnover-worthy plays through three weeks, per Pro Football Focus.





This Falcons' offense is loaded with talent, from the backfield duo I already mentioned to a pair of first-round pass-catchers (Kyle Pitts, Drake London), and the offensive line has played well (outside of the Detroit game). Ridder just hasn't been able to maximize this unit's potential. He must step on the gas, from a processing standpoint, and start producing, because as a starting quarterback, you don’t want to find yourself in an uncertain situation regarding your hold on the job. Once those rumors start circling, it can feel like it’s already over. I will say I don’t really see a world where Falcons backup Taylor Heinicke is a better option, simply because he isn’t built for the system. A lot of what Atlanta does offensively involves the quarterback being part of the run game, and that's not Heinicke's strength -- though he proved he can provide a spark to an offense during his time in Washington. But, you know who would be great in Atlanta ...





Justin Fields.





Sure, Fields has struggled with the Bears this fall. I’m not saying Ridder can’t play well in Atlanta, or that Chicago would trade Fields, but I believe Fields is perfectly suited to unlock the explosive element the Falcons' offense is missing right now. After seeing the tumult in Chicago early this season, I’m seriously considering picking up the phone if I’m Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.