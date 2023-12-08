2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Three offenses with exceedingly bright futures

I love what I’m seeing right now from Jordan Love, who got out to a fast start in his first campaign as Green Bay's starting quarterback before hitting a few midseason bumps in the road. But he's broken out of that slump in a MAJOR way.





During the Packers’ current three-game win streak, which includes big-time victories over the Lions on Thanksgiving and Chiefs in prime time, Love has played exceptionally well, completing 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 285.7 yards per game and eight touchdowns (against zero picks). But it’s not just the numbers that have caught my eye. With good command at the line of scrimmage, Love is doing a lot of subtle audibles pre-snap after surveying the defensive coverage to put the offense in the right concept off play-action. He then isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield to a host of weapons, including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. All three of those wide receivers have at least five TD receptions, something no other team can match thus far in 2023. I also love the role rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft have played. Musgrave is the Packers’ version of George Kittle, serving as a mismatch weapon against linebackers and safeties on heavy run sets. The run game is the biggest question for this unit, with 29-year-old Aaron Jones missing time due to injury and AJ Dillon set to hit the open market in the coming offseason.





This offense is young -- really young -- but Matt LaFleur has all of the necessary pieces to be a threat for years to come, especially as Love gains confidence and experience.