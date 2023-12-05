Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 01:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have received positive news on quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury suffered in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Lawrence suffered a right high-ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.

"Everything is stable, looks good. We'll see how he is in a couple of days," Pederson said.

When asked about the QB's availability for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Pederson wouldn't rule out Lawrence.

"I'm not going to put that timetable on Trevor," he said, later adding he didn't think surgery would be necessary for the star quarterback.

Lawrence sustained the injury in the fourth quarter with the score tied, 28-28, and 5:25 remaining. He was stepped on by his offensive lineman, Walker Little, during a dropback, and was then bent backward awkwardly while on the ground.

The Jags QB attempted to walk off the field but dropped back to the turf. He required help from two trainers to return to the sidelines and into the tunnel for evaluation. Lawrence received a questionable designation and did not return to the game.

After the loss, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Lawrence seemed able to stand on his ankle in the locker room but was careful not to put pressure or walk on it. The signal-caller later departed the locker room in a walking boot.

Lawrence missing minimal time would bring a massive sigh of relief to Duval after Jags fans believed their season would go up in smoke after the QB looked distraught with the injury.

If Lawrence must miss time with the high-ankle injury, the Jags will turn to C.J. Beathard, who filled in Monday night for the final two drives of the loss.

"It's good to get C.J. a full week of preparation, obviously," Pederson said on Tuesday. "Trevor will stay mentally sharp and see where he is at. To give C.J. the time this week with the offense with Luke Fortner. With the center, quarterback stuff, and working with the running backs, it will be good for C.J. Otherwise, I thought C.J. filled in nicely."

Now for the bad Jags injury news. Pederson announced that Christian Kirk, who left with an injury after the Jags' first offensive play, suffered a core muscle injury and will "obviously miss some time." The coach later added that surgery is likely. 

Rehab for a core muscle surgery is generally about eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted, meaning the Jags would need a deep playoff run for Kirk to return this season. 

Following Monday's loss, the Jaguars dropped to 8-4 and the No. 4 seed in the AFC, with a one-game lead in the division over the Colts and Texans. Pederson's club must battle the injury bug to keep their advantage through December.

