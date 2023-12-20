NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Building the NFC 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

Despite the Eagles hitting a recent three-game skid, A.J. Brown is still one of the best at the receiver position. He ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,314) thanks to his elite hands and what he’s able to do after the catch. Through 15 weeks, he ranks second in yards after the catch over expected (189) behind only Deebo Samuel, per Next Gen Stats. CeeDee Lamb came to play in Year 4. In 2022, he registered 107 receptions, 1,359 receiving yards and nine TDs, and he is on the heels of breaking those single-season marks with three games left on the schedule. He has been everything for a Dallas offense that ranks second in scoring and sixth in total offensive yards. DJ Moore has lived up to the expectations of Bears fans in his first year in Chicago. With 1,123 receiving yards (eighth-most in the NFL) and seven touchdowns, he’s made sweet music with Justin Fields ever since the QB returned from his thumb injury in Week 11. In that span, Moore has averaged 82.5 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the center of Detroit’s passing attack, opening the field for Sam LaPorta, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams. St. Brown leads the Lions with 94 receptions and 1,175 receiving yards (fifth-most in the NFL); he also has seven TDs. He's having his best season to date, and it could earn him his second trip to the Pro Bowl Games.