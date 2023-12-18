49ers QB Brock Purdy says RB Christian McCaffrey should be NFL MVP: 'He does everything for us'

In two tilts versus the Cardinals, McCaffrey generated seven touchdowns (four in Week 4 and three in Week 15), tied for the most versus one opponent by any player in a season in the Super Bowl Era (only Billy Cannon's 8 TD in 1961 versus the New York Titans are more all-time).

A matchup nightmare who keeps the 49ers offense chugging, McCaffrey certainly deserves his flowers, as does Purdy, who threw four touchdowns Sunday and generated his 13th game with a 100-plus passer rating, breaking a tie with Dan Marino, Tony Romo, and Dak Prescott (12 each) for the third-most games with a 100-plus passer rating in a QB's first 20 career starts since 1950, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (16) & HOF Kurt Warner (14) through 19 starts.

"We got the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration, I think that's his just due," offensive tackle Trent Williams said. "And same way with Brock. Brock has been playing his butt off. ... I couldn't be more proud of both of these guys ... and I mean, who cares, long as we can bring that (Lombardi) trophy back to Santa Clara. That's all I'm worried about."

Having two MVP candidates will likely split some of the votes when it comes time, but for the 49ers, it underscores an explosive offense that has ripped through defenses since the three-game losing skid earlier in the season. During their five-game winning streak, head coach Kyle Shanahan's club has averaged 34.5 points per game on the back of CMC's and Purdy's performances.