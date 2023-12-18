Niners clinch NFC West repeat with win over Cardinals 

The 49ers (11-3) continue to roll, having won their sixth straight game Sunday. Along the way, they're crossing things off their to-do list. In San Francisco's Week 14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers clinched a playoff spot -- the first team in the league to do so. A week later, they've locked up their second straight division crown.

"Our number one goal is to get in the playoffs," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the victory. "We got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting is this year, it's huge. You just want to get in the playoffs, but when you win your division it's a much better road in the playoffs. The guys were pumped about it. Now our biggest thing is making sure we got two home games. Trying to get a bye, so that's what we're focused on now."