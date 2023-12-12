Around the NFL

Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

Published: Dec 11, 2023
San Francisco is postseason bound after the NFC heavyweight locked up the 2023 season's first playoff spot.

The 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants on Monday night, clinched a playoff berth for head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad.

Entering Week 14, the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys each had playoff clinching scenarios, but it's San Francisco (10-3) that's first to punch its postseason ticket.

The 2023 campaign now marks the third straight season in which the 49ers have made the playoffs, the club's longest postseason streak since 2011-2013 under Jim Harbaugh.

Shanahan and the 49ers' regular-season agenda is hardly complete though, as they'll aim to lock up a second straight NFC West title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

In his seven seasons with the 49ers, Shanahan has piloted his teams to four playoff berths.

This season, though, they've looked as strong as ever, hauling plenty of high expectations and hype along with them as they march forward.

The 49ers are officially headed for the postseason, and arguably the hottest team in the NFL after a fifth consecutive win Sunday and more reason to celebrate on Monday.

