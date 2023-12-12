Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

Shanahan and the 49ers' regular-season agenda is hardly complete though, as they'll aim to lock up a second straight NFC West title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

In his seven seasons with the 49ers, Shanahan has piloted his teams to four playoff berths.

This season, though, they've looked as strong as ever, hauling plenty of high expectations and hype along with them as they march forward.