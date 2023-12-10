Browns announce QB Joe Flacco will remain starter for rest of 2023 season

Cleveland is sticking with Joe Flacco under center.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Flacco will remain as the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 season following Sunday's 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco, who was signed at the end of November, has started the last two games for Cleveland, leading the Browns to a 1-1 record. Flacco has totaled 565 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in those two starts.