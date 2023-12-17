Cowboys clinch third straight trip to postseason following losses by Packers, Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot before their game started on Sunday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy has now piloted the Cowboys to the playoffs in three of his four seasons in Dallas.
The next boxes to check for the Cowboys before the playoffs would be winning the NFC East and possibly wresting away the NFC’s top seed from the San Francisco 49ers.
Four games still remain in the 2023 season, but the Cowboys have clinched a shot at their ultimate goal, which is winning their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.