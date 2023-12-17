Around the NFL

Cowboys clinch third straight trip to postseason following losses by Packers, Falcons

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 03:53 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot before their game started on Sunday.

Following the Panthers' win over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon and a Packers loss to the Buccaneers, Dallas wrapped up its third straight postseason appearance.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has now piloted the Cowboys to the playoffs in three of his four seasons in Dallas.

The next boxes to check for the Cowboys before the playoffs would be winning the NFC East and possibly wresting away the NFC’s top seed from the San Francisco 49ers.

Four games still remain in the 2023 season, but the Cowboys have clinched a shot at their ultimate goal, which is winning their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

