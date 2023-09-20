2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three offensive surprises who aren't flukes

We were urged by the Packers to "temper" expectations for Love as he prepared to take over for Aaron Rodgers. But one early similarity between Love and Rodgers is impossible to ignore: Rodgers has led the NFL in passer rating four times in his career, and Love is currently in the top spot with a mark of 118.8. Love also leads the league in TD-to-INT ratio (6:0) and has helped the Packers to a 1-1 start.





The fourth-year pro hasn’t been perfect. He’s had some inconsistencies as a passer, and the no-snap QB sneak in Sunday's loss to the Falcons was a tremendous fail. But Love has had early success in his first season as the Packers’ QB1 because he’s done a great job orchestrating the offense and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Matt LaFleur has effectively mixed in the run game with screen plays and made good use of play action, getting the young wide receivers running in open space. Love has connected with eight pass-catchers over the first two games; second-round rookie Jayden Reed leads the way with 13 targets and is tied for the most receptions (six), with Romeo Doubs. This unit is building confidence before our eyes, and it will still get Christian Watson back at some point.





Love has handled the pressure well, but he faces a major test Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who boast a top-five scoring defense (allowing 16 points per game) and total defense (allowing 262 yards per game).