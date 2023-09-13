2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Best QB option for Jets? Evaluating 6 struggling offenses

The Steelers had the unfortunate task of playing the best team in the NFL right out of the gate, with the 49ers limiting everything the Steelers tried to do offensively throughout the contest. Pittsburgh didn’t earn a first down until there was 1:16 remaining in the second quarter, and the 49ers’ defense shook second-year Kenny Pickett from the start. Falling behind early took Pittsburgh out of rhythm and forced it to become one-dimensional. Leaning on the run game and getting Najee Harris going early in Week 2 could help the Steelers rediscover the explosive, downfield passing attack they showed in the preseason. I’m a Pickett believer, and he has a lot of talent around him in the pass game in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson (though he will miss some time with a hamstring injury), Allen Robinson and Pat Freiermuth. (I even picked up Pickens off the waiver wire this week in my fantasy league.) Week 1 was a hiccup, and though the defense of this week’s opponent (Cleveland) will present another big challenge, look for Pittsburgh to have more of an offensive identity.