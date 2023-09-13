NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements

2) Cowboys blow Giants off their own field

In the aforementioned preseason predictions, I had Dallas winning the NFC East and New York missing the playoffs. But, man ... 40-0?!! I didn't think the gap between these two divisional foes was that wide.

In the first Sunday night game of the season, the Cowboys stormed MetLife Stadium and posted the biggest shutout in franchise history. That was a nationally televised beatdown. And while the final score certainly took me by surprise, the well-rounded effort from Dallas didn't. This roster is stacked, and Mike McCarthy had his team ready to rock. Big shoutout to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel, too, as their respective units provided the Cowboys' first two touchdowns.

With the total team effort, Dak Prescott and the offense weren't asked to do too much. Still, I was impressed by Tony Pollard's ability to run with authority. The 26-year-old running back's 2022 campaign ended with a broken leg in Dallas' Divisional Round loss to San Francisco. Eight months later, he carried the ball 14 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Cowboys absolutely wrecked shop, racking up seven sacks and three takeaways while allowing just 63 net passing yards. Micah Parsons is a force of nature, and Stephon Gilmore made an immediate impact for his new team.

Look, Dallas is no stranger to hyperbole. "America's Team" is routinely overhyped. But after Sunday night's road showing, the Cowboys deserve their flowers -- and they'll continue to. Unlike many Dallas outfits of the past, this is no paper tiger.

3) Jordan rules in Chicago

Full disclosure: I HATED Green Bay's decision to trade up for Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. My gripe is well-documented: Aaron Rodgers could've led the Packers back to a Super Bowl had the team used that selection on some receiver help in the form of Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. But that's in the rearview, and Love deserves credit in the here and now.

This was supposed to be the game where Chicago reasserted itself in the NFL's most historic rivalry, with the Bears finally having a quarterback advantage after three decades of torment from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Instead, it looks like Love just inherited Bears ownership from his predecessors. In his first game as Green Bay's full-time starter, the 24-year-old threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, with zero turnovers and a sparkling 123.2 passer rating. A model of toughness and efficiency on third/fourth down, Love guided the Packers to an easy 38-20 win at hostile Soldier Field. Meanwhile, Justin Fields committed two turnovers, including a back-breaking pick-six. The third-year pro couldn't get anything going downfield and failed to exploit his new weapon, DJ Moore (two catches for 25 yards).