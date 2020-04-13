2020 NFL Draft: Justin Herbert among 9 sizzling offensive players

I think it's a lock that Herbert comes off the board within the first six picks on the night of April 23. I've been saying that for a while. I believe the Dolphins (who hold the No. 5 pick) and Chargers (No. 6) would be quite pleased landing the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder. And although some draftniks believe he'll need time to marinate before taking an NFL field, I think Herbert can play right away if he has to. I loved Carson Wentz and Josh Allen in the walk-ups to their respective drafts. Both of those guys were big, athletic signal-callers with question marks about how they'd transition to the NFL level. Welp, I've been proven right on both fronts, as Wentz and Allen swiftly made an impact at the highest level. And I think Herbert can be an even better and more sizzling version. I'm here for it.