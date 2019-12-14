LSU QB Joe Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy

There is another trophy LSU redshirt senior quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to hoist alongside his Tigers teammates at the conclusion of the College Football Playoff in January.

On Saturday night, though, Burrow emerged with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, and made history in the process. Burrow had the largest margin of victory in Heisman history by tallying 841 first-place votes (90.7 percent) and 2,608 points (94.8 percent) as he bested fellow finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young of Ohio State and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Fields received 6 first-place votes for 643 points, Young received 20 first-place votes for 643 points, and finishing second was Hurts, who received 12 first-place votes for 762 points. The 1,846 point difference between Burrow and Hurts bested the time when USC's O.J. Simpson won over Purdue's Leroy Keyes by 1,750 points in 1968.

"I try to leave a legacy of hard work, preparation, loyalty and dedication everywhere I go," said Burrow in an emotional speech. "Coming from Southeast Ohio, it's a very very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school -- you guys can be up here too.

"I'd like to thank Louisiana -- the entire state. I'm just a kid from Ohio coming down chasing a dream. The entire state has welcomed me with open arms and invited us in to be native Louisianans. ... Coach 'O' -- you have no idea what you mean to my family. I didn't play for three years and you took a chance in me not knowing if I could play or not, and I'm forever grateful for you. Couldn't imagine a guy like Coach 'O' giving me the keys to his football program. He just means so much to me and my family. And to LSU -- I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract, he deserves it."

In addition to leading the Tigers to a sterling 13-0 record and an SEC title, Burrow has thrown for a conference-record 48 touchdowns along with 4,715 yards, just six interceptions and also rushed for 289 yards and three scores.

Burrow's sensational regular season earned him just the second Heisman in the storied history of LSU football, following the late Billy Cannon's win in 1959.

A transfer from Ohio State, Burrow took over LSU's starting reins in 2018 as a junior and produced 23 total touchdowns and just under 3,000 yards passing as his game exploded in productivity during his now-storied senior campaign.

For four straight seasons now, the Heisman has been won by a quarterback with the previous three having eventually been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Each of the previous 10 quarterbacks who won the Heisman were drafted in the opening round.

Next up for Burrow and the top-seeded Tigers is a semifinal date with No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. Should they prevail, they'll move on to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta on Jan. 13, 2020 against No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson.

After that, it's a relative certainty that Burrow will find himself in Las Vegas on April 23 for the 2020 NFL Draft. On Saturday, however, he celebrated being the winner of college football's grandest prize.