Peter Schrager NFL mock draft 1.0: Dolphins take QB, WR, RB

My first mock draft of the year comes in the most unique of times -- both for our country and for the NFL. I've had multiple coaches and general managers tell me just how different this year is, with hour-long interviews happening over Skype instead of in person, coaches living in different states and communicating over Zoom, and countless prospects who won't have the luxury of a pro day turning to Instagram to showcase their skills.

And yet, the 2020 class is one of the deepest in recent history, and it includes a ton of great talents, leaders and personalities. Let's get into it.

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



Burrow won't be pulling an Eli Manning. He won't be pulling a John Elway. The Bengals went against their history and spent big money in free agency. There's a lot for Burrow -- an Ohio native -- to like about Cincinnati, and vice versa.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



I thought long and hard about going with Tua Tagovailoa here, but think Young is the pick. Washington quietly boasts one of the better young defensive lines in the NFL. Young would put the group in that top-tier conversation.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The Lions could trade back here, but I won't be shocked if they stay put and select Okudah. A polished product from a big-time program that's been a defensive back factory over the past few years, Okudah wowed teams in interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's an NFL starter at CB from Day 1 -- and could be a No. 1 corner by midseason. Add in the departure of Darius Slay, and this pick makes sense.

PICK 4 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Dave Gettleman's never traded up or down in an NFL draft, and if things shake out the way they do here, he'll be able to pick any of the top four offensive linemen in this year's class. Joe Judge has a history with Alabama's Nick Saban, who has spoken positively of Wills to coaches around the league. Multiple coaches have told me Wills is the guy who goes first.

PICK 5 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Tua's a rare deal. He's maybe as unique a draft prospect as there's been in recent years, and that was before the current state of the country, in which team doctors won't be able to see him up close and personal before Round 1 kicks off. I'd think the Dolphins would be elated to see him sitting there at No. 5 overall, texting/Slacking/emailing that pick to the league office ASAP.

PICK 6 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



Herbert reminds me a bit of Daniel Jones a year ago. Not the loudest guy in the room, but an Academic All-American, the Senior Bowl MVP and someone who won games in college. Herbert had a fabulous combine week in Indy when the two quarterbacks who'll go before him in the draft opted not to throw in the field drills. Tyrod Taylor can assume his role as the mentor; Justin Herbert can be the heir apparent.

PICK 7 Isaiah Simmons - LB/S School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



How's this for a perfect fit? A Clemson superstar, who does it all, staying in the Carolinas to help start a new era of Panthers football. Simmons is 6-foot-4, runs a sub-4.4 40 and can play multiple positions. Matt Rhule values speed and leadership. Here's the first pick of his tenure.

PICK 8 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



The Cardinals added Jordan Phillips to their defensive line in free agency, but they won't be done bolstering that unit if Brown is still on the board at No. 8. The DeAndre Hopkins acquisition makes all those Kyler Murray/ CeeDee Lamb dreams a little less likely. Brown blowing up opposing teams' offensive lines? Far more likely.

PICK 10 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



The Browns have a glaring need at tackle, and Becton could be the best of the entire bunch. The dominant run blocker is compared to Trent Brown and Bryant McKinnie due to his massive size ( 6-7, 364 pounds), and yet, he's still fairly nimble and can run (5.1 40!). The Browns have all those weapons; they need to protect their quarterback.

PICK 11 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Jets re-stocked their offensive line the best they could in free agency, but they're not done. If Wirfs is still on the board at 11th overall, I could see GM Joe Douglas -- a former offensive lineman himself -- taking very little time submitting the pick to the league. Wirfs can be an NFL offensive tackle or guard. He's an athlete with tremendous power who comes from an offensive line factory. He's a Day 1 starter wherever you use him.

PICK 12 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Think Raiders fans would be happy with how this ended up? I've had an NFL offensive coach tell me Jeudy has a "master's in footwork." My colleague Nate Burleson compared Jeudy's quick feet and route running ability to Chad Johnson's. Jeudy joining Josh Jacobs for a little Alabama connection out in the Vegas desert? Sure sounds good to me (and Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock).

PICK 13 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, Adam Peters and Paraag Marathe -- the 49ers brain trust -- have been so disciplined in acquiring talent at the wide receiver position over the past two seasons. They knew they loved Deebo Samuel at the Senior Bowl and were patient enough to wait until the second round to take him in 2019. They resisted swapping a top pick for Odell Beckham last offseason. They didn't trade for or sign Antonio Brown when there was interest from the player a year ago. All that patience could pay off if Lamb falls to the 49ers at 13. Samuel and Lamb together? Watch out, NFC.

PICK 14 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



The Bucs may have landed the big fish of free agency in Tom Brady, but bringing back Suh, Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett could be just as important in 2020. Keeping Brady upright so he can get the ball to his two 1,000-yard receivers is, of course, a priority. Thomas can play guard or tackle for Tampa Bay and was a dominant run blocker for a host of running backs during his time at UGA.

PICK 15 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



I had an NFL GM tell me at the combine that Murray was the best interview subject he's had in years. Teams love what they see on film, but Murray might be an even better leader and person. The Broncos obviously already have two absolute studs on defense in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Make it three with Murray.

PICK 16 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Falcons loaded up on former first-round picks in free agency, and Todd Gurley (No. 10 in 2015) and Hayden Hurst (No. 25 in 2018) should make immediate impacts on the offense. The defense could still use a pass rusher. Chaisson is still raw and didn't compete in field drills at the combine, but could be a stud pass rusher at the next level.

PICK 17 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Cowboys fans could be salivating if they see Henry Ruggs III on the board here, but I could see Dallas going with the uber-versatile McKinney to elevate the backend of their defense instead. As disciplined and instinctive a safety as there is in this draft, McKinney can also be used as a nickel LB. With the departure of Bryon Jones, don't be shocked if Dallas goes DB in Round 1.

PICK 18 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Miami has done an outstanding job adding talent on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. If the Dolphins could snag Tua and his teammate Ruggs with their first two selections of the 2020 NFL Draft, their fans would be very pleased. Ruggs is one of the true X-Factors of this year's class, a game-breaker with All-World speed and very good hands. He and DeVante Parker would form a very nice 1-2 combo at receiver.

PICK 19 Patrick Queen - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Raiders struck gold with a deep draft class a year ago, and will likely add at least one defensive starter with their first two picks this year. Queen was a breakout performer in his lone season as a starter for LSU, but he's anything from a flash in the pan. Teams love his athleticism, tackling and ability to go sideline to sideline (4.5 40 speed).

PICK 20 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



Jags GM David Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone know there's an emphasis on getting impact players who can contribute right away. In Henderson, they would be scooping up a starting cornerback with 4.40 speed who plays smart and both inside and outside. Terrific player and, from all accounts, leader, as well.

PICK 21 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior



If the Eagles don't trade up for one of the "Big Three" receivers (Ruggs III, Lamb, Jeudy), they could end up feeling pretty good about sitting tight and scooping up Jefferson. Crazy statistics in last year's championship season (111 catches, 1540 yards, 18 TDs), matched by great interviews and surprising speed at the combine (4.43 40) make this a perfect fit.

PICK 22 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior



Jackson has an incredible backstory, and he's a heck of a player, too. The Vikings have invested in the offensive line over the past few drafts, but they may not be done. Still only 20 years old, Jackson's upside is off the charts.

PICK 23 Jeremy Chinn - S School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior



The Patriots will be in the hunt for a quarterback, but I'm not sure Jordan Love, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm or Jalen Hurts make a ton of sense at this point in the draft. Does a do-it-all safety from a small school? Maybe not initially, but scouts rave about Chinn, whose metrics lined up with Isaiah Simmons' at the combine. Capable of playing safety or linebacker, Chinn would be learning from Bill Belichick, the linebacker corps, the McCourty brothers and Patrick Chung, and could be used in a variety of ways.

PICK 24 Denzel Mims - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior



The Saints' roster is loaded. With the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, Drew Brees finally has a No. 2 to Mike Thomas. But I don't think GM Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton are done stocking up on playmakers just yet. Mims is far more than just a combine breakout star. A big-play guy who'll more likely burn you for 80 yards along the sideline than make the tough catch over the middle, he's the home-run threat akin to Ted Ginn.

PICK 25 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Terrell had an outstanding combine and solidified himself as one of the top cornerbacks in this draft. The national title game was not his best showing, but Terrell has interviewed extremely well and has answered any doubts about that performance. He also has as much big-game experience as just about any top defensive back in this class. Minnesota's strength was once that defensive backfield. Not so much anymore. It's time to reload.

PICK 26 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Miami goes offensive skill position (Tua), offensive skill position (Ruggs III), and offensive skill position (Swift) with its three first-round picks, snagging the top running back on most teams' boards with their final selection. Swift can run both inside and outside, block in the passing game and catch out of the backfield. Josh Jacobs had an outstanding rookie season and made an impact right away. Swift could do the same.

PICK 27 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Epenesa is a favorite of a lot of NFL GMs. He's all-business, a student of the game, a multi-sport athletic star in high school and he can play different positions across the defensive line. The Seahawks have one of the savviest front offices in the sport. Epenesa would be a good fit in what they've got up in Seattle.

PICK 28 Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior



I think GM Eric DeCosta continues the Ravens' annual tradition of adding franchise cornerstones at key positions. Matos-Gross is an above average pass rusher who can also stop the run. Wink Martindale runs one of the fiercest defenses in the league. Matos-Gross could be an immediate impact guy.

PICK 29 Marlon Davidson - Edge School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Davidson is a high-level performer (more SEC Player of the Week awards in 2019 than his teammate Derrick Brown) and high-energy leader who can line up outside or inside in the Titans' defensive scheme. Mike Vrabel will love Davidson's personality, and Titans fans will love his effort.

PICK 30 Zack Baun - LB School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)



Quarterback will, of course, be a thought for many here. But I don't see it. Baun is a versatile linebacker who can not only replace Blake Martinez in the middle, but can be a bit of a jack-of-all-trades in Mike Pettine's defense. Baun can be your traditional LB or he can work in the passing game and blanket tight ends. Not a first-round pick in many mock drafts, but I know quite a few teams who like him as an end-of-first-, early-second-round guy.

PICK 31 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior



Don't be shocked if the 49ers trade back here and pick up additional selections (they currently have zero picks in Rounds 2-4). Fulton has good size and big-game experience, and would be a great apprentice to Richard Sherman. For as good as the 49ers' defense was last year, the second cornerback spot was an issue.

PICK 32 Ross Blacklock - DT School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)



The defending champions scoop up one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft. Blacklock is a dynamic pass rusher and run stuffer, but an Achilles tear in 2018 could scare some teams off. Kansas City's D stepped up when needed last year down the stretch; Blacklock would be a promising young addition.

