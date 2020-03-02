2020 All-Combine Team: Which NFL draft prospects owned Indy?

With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, who stood out from the competition in Indianapolis? Nick Shook takes a position-by-position look at the biggest head-turners in Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the All-Combine Team!

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Best team fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts.

Herbert made money Thursday night. The quarterback who was once considered a potential No. 1 overall pick showed off the arm talent that made him such a highly regarded prospect. He also ran a sub-4.7 40-yard dash and connected easily with receivers. Furthermore, he handled himself well when fielding questions about his demeanor earlier in the week. He's not Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa, but those who had lost confidence in his stock should have gained it back Thursday.

Honorable mention: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma.

RUNNING BACKS

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Best team fits: Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills.

Taylor racked up a ton of mileage in Madison, eclipsing 1,900 rushing yards in each of his three collegiate campaigns, but his 4.39 40 is a pretty good distraction from that excessive workload. Taylor was excellent across the board in on-field work, and displayed reliable skills catching passes out of the backfield. It won't be a huge surprise if he is the first or second back taken in this class, as he won the combine at his position.

Cam Akers, Florida State

Best team fits: Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills.

Akers' tape is enough to feel confident in selecting him, as his combination of speed and power is easily visible on video. He backed that up in Indy, running a 4.47 40 and putting up 20 reps on the bench. The best part of his workout, though, came in pass-catching drills, as he ran crisp routes and hauled in passes naturally, giving a lot of teams something positive to consider when looking at selecting a running back.

Honorable mention: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU; AJ Dillon, Boston College; Zack Moss, Utah; D'Andre Swift, Georgia.

WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Best team fits: Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears.

Lamb has been in the discussion for top receiver in this class for a while now, but it felt like he separated himself with this combine. He's not a physically imposing guy, but his 4.50 40 and highlight-filled on-field workout confirmed what we already knew: He's a big-time wideout.

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Best team fits: Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles.

Ruggs makes the team because of his blazing-fast 4.27 40-yard dash. The wideout also posted explosive marks in the vertical leap (42 inches) and the broad jump (10-foot-11) before sitting out of on-field workouts with an undisclosed injury, but his sprint was good enough to land him here, even if he wasn't happy with the result. Everything in Lucas Oil Stadium stopped when Ruggs approached the starting line, and he'll remain among the most highly coveted receivers in this class because of his rare straight-line speed.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Best team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears.

Mims raised his draft profile via a standout performance at the Senior Bowl, but with the Baylor product standing at a hair under 6-foot-3 and weighing 207 pounds, folks didn't quite expect him to put up lofty workout numbers. Folks were wrong. Mims ran a 4.38 40, shined through the majority of his on-field workout and put up a nice vertical leap of 38 1/2 inches. His catches weren't perfect, but he's assembled quite a pre-draft resume.

Honorable mention: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan; Jerry Jeudy, Alabama; Binjimen Victor, Ohio State; Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt; Aaron Fuller, Washington; Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin.

TIGHT ENDS

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Best team fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant aced his on-field workout, looking smooth and natural in catching passes in every single drill. His 4.73 40 was about on par with most of his class, but he really stood out in the drills, elevating himself to the top of his group, in my opinion.

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Best team fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots.

Kmet was already regarded by many as the best tight end in his class -- or one of the best, as both Bryants and Adam Trautman have a good argument -- and he only did more to add to that reputation Thursday, acing his on-field workout and looking like a veteran catching passes. His 4.70 40 and 37-inch vertical leap pass the test. And multiple defensive prospects at the combine mentioned him as one of the best pass catchers they faced in college. Kmet is NFL-ready.

Honorable mention: Hunter Bryant, Washington; Brycen Hopkins, Purdue; Adam Trautman, Dayton; Dom Wood-Anderson, Tennessee.

LEFT TACKLE

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Best team fits: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

The screams about Mekhi Becton's absence here can be heard from Louisville to Indianapolis. Becton's 40 was incredible, and he backed it up with 23 bench reps (with 35 5/8-inch arms, a feat). But that's where his performance ended, as he sat out the rest of the action due to hamstring tightness. Wirfs ran through all of the drills and put together quite an on-field workout, which only further solidified his standing as a first-rounder. Wirfs also showed off his athleticism by recording the highest vertical leap (36.5 inches) and tying for the longest broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) by an offensive lineman since 2003. That vert beat the marks posted by Lamb and Jeudy, a pair of first-round wideouts. Evaluators worried about his position fit -- some have him switching to guard because of his 34-inch arms -- can rest easier after watching him run a 4.85 40, hit 24 reps on the bench and cruise through drills with excellent technique. He made himself plenty of dough Friday night.

Honorable mention: Mekhi Becton, Louisville; Austin Jackson, USC; Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas.

LEFT GUARD

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Best team fits: Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots.

Ruiz took some reps snapping the ball, demonstrating his versatility as an interior prospect. His brute strength (28 bench reps) showed up while he was powerfully hitting bags in on-field drills, and he displayed quickness with his footwork. His 5.08 40 wasn't blazing fast, but that was easy to overlook when watching the rest of his workout.

Honorable mention: Jack Driscoll, Auburn.

CENTER

Nick Harris, Washington

Best team fits: New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles.

There's a good amount to be said about the players coaches tab to demonstrate each drill at the combine, and with the linemen, it was mainly Harris demoing drills for his group. He was an instant contributor at Washington and the reasons for his impact were easily seen on the field in Indianapolis. His footwork is excellent and his agility is top notch. Harris brings an element of power and explosiveness on the inside that very well could translate into a Pro Bowl center at the next level. Watching Harris run through drills was a treat, and while his 20 bench press reps are a slight concern and could contribute to a slide in the draft, his athleticism is difficult to overlook.

Honorable mention: Matt Hennessy, Temple.

RIGHT GUARD

Danny Pinter, Ball State

Best team fits: New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, New York Jets.

This draft class isn't as deep on the interior as it is at tackle, but Pinter compiled a very good workout in the on-field drills. His athleticism -- Pinter was a tight end before converting to tackle in college -- was on full display in Indianapolis, and as he'll continue to slide inside in the NFL, he could offer a guard- or center-needy team an option with high upside. His strength needs to improve, but he put up 24 reps on the bench with sub-32-inch arms, meaning there's still room to get stronger at the next level.

Honorable mention: Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island.

RIGHT TACKLE

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Best team fits: Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns.

As good as Wirfs was in his on-field workout, one could make a realistic argument that Wills was slightly better. Wills was a natural in every drill he ran, displaying excellent feet and hands that looked more like a Pro Bowl veteran than a college prospect. His fit with the Redskins comes as a result of Wills being capable enough to play either tackle position, especially if Trent Williams is indeed going to force his way out via trade.

Honorable mention: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State; Matt Peart, Connecticut; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia.

DEFENSE

EDGE RUSHERS

Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Best team fits: Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens.

Zuniga's standing before the combine wasn't as high as one might expect simply because his production wasn't consistent in college. He sure did produce in Indianapolis, though, backing up the flashes on tape with the second-best 40 among D-linemen (4.64 at 264 pounds) and tied for fifth in bench press with 29 reps, out-benching heavier players like Derrick Brown. Zuniga was explosive through change-of-direction drills and looks the part of a legitimate NFL defender, as long as he can stay healthy.

Malcolm Roach, Texas

Best team fits: Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals.

Roach moves incredibly well for his size at 6-foot-2 and nearly 300 pounds. He was quick through the bags and change-of-direction drills and powerful in the pass-rushing drills, and his swift 4.84 40 should raise some eyebrows. Roach's 20 bench press reps fall right in line with his size, and he could do well working as a 3-technique with the capability to power past blockers. His standing with the third-best athleticism score among edge defenders (per Next Gen Stats) only reinforces what we saw on the field in Indianapolis.

Honorable mention: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa.

3-4 DEFENSIVE ENDS

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Best team fits: Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Highsmith is extremely athletic and put that on display Saturday in Indianapolis. His spin move on the five-bag rush-move drill was a work of art, as was his dip on the fourth bag, and his hoop-running performance showed just how smooth he can be around the edge. Highsmith excelled in pass coverage drills too, showing he has a chance to be effective in both areas of the defense off the edge. He wasn't a big name, but combined with his 4.7 40, 10-foot-5 broad jump and 33-inch vertical leap, Highsmith proved he can develop into an effective edge defender if he can add strength at the next level.

Derrek Tuzka, North Dakota State

Best team fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills.

A 4.79 40 and 24 reps on the bench illustrated the type of traditional athlete who can work his way to success on the defensive line. Tuszka excelled in pass-rush drills and also shined in pass coverage, perhaps serving as a precursor to an eventual transition to a 3-4 edge defender in order to increase the pool of teams interested in his services.

Honorable mention: Alton Robinson, Syracuse; LaDarius Hamilton, North Texas; Kenny Willekes, Michigan State.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Best team fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots.

Gallimore is incredibly explosive and powerful. A 4.79 40 at around 300 pounds showed how quickly he can move, putting him in range of past and present NFL stars Jared Allen and Robert Quinn, and he was violent in the bag drills, blasting them with his hands during clubs and rips before attacking the final bag. Effort with Gallimore was evident in his workout, and he could become a problem-causer with improvement and development at the next level.

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Best team fits: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions.

Brown is large, forceful and explosive. He'll make a team happy in the first round, especially after the workout he compiled in Indianapolis. His 28 bench reps showed his strength and while he couldn't break 5.1 in his 40, his weight (326 pounds) should offer him a break. The tape is undeniable and Brown did nothing but further his status as a likely first-round selection.

Honorable mention: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M; Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State; Davon Hamilton, Ohio State; Khalil Davis, Nebraska.

LINEBACKERS

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Best team fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders.

This one is easier to explain than any other. Simmons ran a blindingly-fast 4.39 40, setting the internet ablaze with video of his sprint. It was so good he didn't even run a second time. Simmons is an athletic freak of nature who is so versatile, folks have argued over what position he'll play. He earned a linebacker athleticism score of 99 (per Next Gen Stats), and would have also reached 99 if he'd tested with safeties. If he slots in as a weak-side LB, he'll be expected to contribute from Day 1. Simmons' 40 time plus his vertical leap (39 inches) only reinforced what we already knew about him: He should be a Pro Bowl talent.

Michael Divinity, LSU

Best team fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals.

Divinity only played in six games in his most recent season due to injury and suspension for repeated failed drug tests, but he passed the on-field test in Indianapolis with flying colors. He ran a less-than-shocking 4.85 40, put up 14 reps on the bench and jumped to 31 inches, but aced his workout. Divinity displayed excellent ball skills and was quick and explosive through the bag drills, showing the skills needed to be a three-down linebacker who should be effective in pass coverage.

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Best team fits: Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals.

Baun's 40 time (4.65 at nearly 240 pounds) landed him among NFLers Lavonte David, Leighton Vander Esch and Josh Allen, and he out-benched the other four linebackers in Bucky Brooks' top five at the position entering the combine. Baun was solid in the on-field drills, and he was also a top performer in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, capping a complete performance in Indianapolis.

Honorable mention: Malik Harrison, Ohio State; Dante Olson, Montana; Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State; Shaun Bradley, Temple; Jordan Brooks, Texas Tech; Scoota Harris, Arkansas.

CORNERBACKS

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Best team fits: Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins.

Henderson tied for second among corners in the 40 at 4.39, hit 20 reps on the bench press, jumped to 37 1/2 inches and finished with an athleticism score of 99 (per Next Gen Stats). Many of Henderson's measurables line up with that of eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, though he's lighter by 15 pounds. His on-field workout displayed fluidity and burst through footwork drills and he showed reliable, natural ball skills, justifying his ranking as a top corner prospect despite a lack of total production in college.

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Best team fits: Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Terrell is a guy whose size could really make him into something special at the next level. Standing 6-1 1/8, Terrell is a little light at 195 pounds, but if he can gain weight and retain his athleticism, he'll be a force in an NFL team's secondary. His 4.42 40 and 10-foot-9 broad jump showed his all-around explosiveness, and he was very fluid through most of his footwork drills. Sure, he was toasted in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but his future is very bright.

Honorable mention: Javelin K. Guidry, Utah; Darnay Holmes, UCLA; Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame; Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern; Jaylon Johnson, Utah.

SAFETIES

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Best team fits: Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos.

Considering his pedigree, should we really be all that surprised? Winfield is small (5-foot 9 1/8), but he shined throughout his workout and testing, posting a 4.45 40 (tied for third-best among safeties), a 36-inch vertical jump (tied for seventh-best) and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. His on-field drills were unsurprisingly his best work, as he cruised through each test and showed the natural ability that made him a force at Minnesota, even at his small stature.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Best team fits: Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns.

Dugger is physically the opposite of Winfield, standing nearly four inches taller and weighing 14 more pounds. His 42-inch vertical led all defensive backs and his total workout was similar to that of NFL stars Derwin James and Eric Berry. He wasn't perfect in his on-field work, but his ceiling is extremely high thanks to his athleticism, which earned him a score of 99, per Next Gen Stats.

Honorable mention: Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; K'Von Wallace, Clemson; L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech.

