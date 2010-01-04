Many USA Today High School All-Americans face the most important choice of their young lives when picking a school. Jackson's selection of USC was not nearly as important, however, as his decision to donate bone marrow to his younger sister in the summer of 2019. The procedure went well, and Jackson returned to the Trojans for his junior season. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019, garnering first-team All-Pac-12 notice for his efforts. As a freshman, Jackson played in all 14 games as a reserve and on special teams. The next season, the Phoenix, Arizona, native started all 12 games at left tackle. Jackson's grandfather, Melvin, played on the offensive line for the Trojans' 1974 national championship team and for the Green Bay Packers for five years.