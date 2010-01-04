Austin Jackson
USC
Prospect Info
College
USC
Hometown
Class
AZ
Junior
Height
Weight
Arms
6' 5"
322 lbs
34 1/8”
Hands
10 1/4”
Prospect Grade
6.34
Will be starter within first two seasons
40 Yard Dash
5.07u
Seconds
Bench Press
27
Reps
Vertical Jump
31.0
INCHES
Broad Jump
115.0
INCHES
3 Cone Drill
7.95
Seconds
20 Yd Shuttle
--
Seconds
60 Yd Shuttle
--
Seconds
Playlist
Many USA Today High School All-Americans face the most important choice of their young lives when picking a school. Jackson's selection of USC was not nearly as important, however, as his decision to donate bone marrow to his younger sister in the summer of 2019. The procedure went well, and Jackson returned to the Trojans for his junior season. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019, garnering first-team All-Pac-12 notice for his efforts. As a freshman, Jackson played in all 14 games as a reserve and on special teams. The next season, the Phoenix, Arizona, native started all 12 games at left tackle. Jackson's grandfather, Melvin, played on the offensive line for the Trojans' 1974 national championship team and for the Green Bay Packers for five years.
By Lance Zierlein
NFL Analyst
NFL Comparison
D.J. Humphries
OverviewEarly-entry tackle prospect who is raw but gifted and is likely to be coveted by a variety of teams, thanks to his true left tackle traits. Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested. Inconsistent hand placement and footwork could be exploited early on if teams try and rush him into the starting lineup, but issues are correctable. He's scheme-diverse with potential guard flexibility if he improves his strength. He could become an early starter but may offer a wider split between floor and ceiling than some teams might like.
Strengths
- Outstanding athleticism on athletic frame
- Room for additional mass and development
- Nimble feet and quick twitch headline his athletic gifts
- Flashes bend and initial pop as drive-blocker
- Initial lateral steps gain ground quickly
- Quick to second level on cutoff blocks
- Rangy -- capable in long pulls and wide receiver screens
- Rapid kick slide offers mirroring mechanism against speed
- Slick splash technique to create imbalance from rushers
- Ability to redirect against counters
- Athleticism for above-average recovery talent
- Can run the rusher up and around the pocket
- Has blocked two kicks at USC and five in high school
Weaknesses
- Technique issues show up on tape
- Footwork can be jumpy and undisciplined
- Needs to improve upper body and core strength
- Infrequent use of inside hands diminishes power
- Lacks hand placement to sustain and steer the defender
- Low hands can be tardy to land first
- Too much hunching forward into punch
- Overextends causing fluctuation in base width
- Average body composure to handle counters
