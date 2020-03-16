2020 NFL free agency tracker: Team-by-team additions, trades

Below is a rundown of the notable NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team during the 2020 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions.
Arizona Cardinals
Kenyan Drake, RB: The team placed the transition tag on Drake.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR: Re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Acquired in a trade with the Texans (along with a fourth-round pick) in exchange for RB David Johnson, as well as a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder, Rapoport reported.
Atlanta Falcons
Tyeler Davison, DT: Agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Baltimore Ravens
Calais Campbell, DE: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a two-year, $27 million deal with Campbell that will include $20 million guaranteed. The trade becomes official when the new league year starts on March 18.
Matt Judon, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Judon.
Matt Skura, C: The team placed the original-round tender on the restricted free agent, per Garafolo. If another team signs him to a contract and Baltimore doesnât match, the Ravens will not receive any compensation.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Norman, CB: Agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with a maximum value of $8 million with incentives, Garafolo reported.
Quinton Spain, OG: Re-signed to a three-year, $15 million contract, Rapoport reported.
Carolina Panthers
Kyle Allen, QB: The exclusive rights free agent signed a one-year extension, the team announced.
Russell Okung, LT: The Panthers tentatively agreed to acquire Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for guard Trai Turner, Rapoport reported.
Chicago Bears
Danny Trevathan, LB: Agreed to a three-year extension worth $21.75 million in base value and has a maximum of $24 million. The deal includes $14 million in guarantees, Rapoport reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
A.J. Green, WR: The team placed the franchise tag on Green, according to Pelissero.
Cleveland Browns
Austin Hooper, TE: Agreed to a terms with the Browns that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, per Michael Silver, Pelissero and Rapoport.
Kareem Hunt, RB: The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB: The team is placing the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, per Rapoport.
Denver Broncos
A.J. Bouye, CB: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reported. The trade becomes official when the new league year starts on March 18.
Justin Simmons, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Simmons.
Detroit Lions
- No notable additions at this point.
Green Bay Packers
Christian Kirksey, LB: Signing a two-year, $16 million deal, per Garafolo.
Rick Wagner, OT: Wagner has agreed to terms with the Packers, according to Garafolo and Rapoport.
Houston Texans
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K: Re-signed with the Texans on a four-year, $17.65 million contractthat includes $9 million guaranteed, Garafolo reported.
Darren Fells, TE: Re-signed with the Texans on a two-year, $7 million, Rapoport reported.
David Johnson, RB: Acquired in a trade with the Cardinals (along with a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder) in exchange for WR DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick, Rapoport reported.
Bradley Roby, CB: Roby has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract to remain in Houston, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.)
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Castonzo, OT: Agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, Pelissero reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Yannick Ngakoue, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones, DT: The team placed the franchise tag on Jones.
Damien Williams, RB: The team picked up a $2.3 million contract option for 2020 on Williams.
Las Vegas Raiders
- No notable additions at this point.
Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Ekeler, RB: Agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
Hunter Henry, TE: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry.
Trai Turner, OG: The Chargers tentatively agreed to acquire Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for left tackle Russell Okung, Rapoport reported.
Los Angeles Rams
- No notable additions at this point.
Miami Dolphins
Ereck Flowers, OT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million with the Dolphins that includes $19.95 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Minnesota Vikings
C.J. Ham, FB: Re-signed with the Vikings on a four-year, $12.25 million contract, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
Anthony Harris, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Harris, per Rapoport.
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty, S: Agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
Matthew Slater, ST: Agreed to a two-year extension to stay in New England, per Rapoport. Slater's $5.3 million deal includes $2.375 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.
Joe Thuney, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Thuney, Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints
- No notable additions at this point.
New York Giants
Leonard Williams, DL: The team placed the franchise tag on Williams.
New York Jets
- No notable additions at this point.
Philadelphia Eagles
- No notable additions at this point.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree.
San Francisco 49ers
Arik Armstead, DL: Re-signed with the 49ers on a five-year deal worth up to $85, according to Rapoport.
Seattle Seahawks
- No notable additions at this point.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shaquil Barrett, Edge: The team is placing the franchise tag on Barrett, per Rapoport.
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry, RB: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry, according to Mike Giardi.
Ryan Tannehill, QB: Agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Washington Redskins
Brandon Scherff, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Scherff.