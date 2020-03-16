2020 NFL free agency tracker: Team-by-team additions, trades

Below is a rundown of the notable NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team during the 2020 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions.

Arizona Cardinals

Kenyan Drake, RB: The team placed the transition tag on Drake.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR: Re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Acquired in a trade with the Texans (along with a fourth-round pick) in exchange for RB David Johnson, as well as a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder, Rapoport reported.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyeler Davison, DT: Agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell, DE: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a two-year, $27 million deal with Campbell that will include $20 million guaranteed. The trade becomes official when the new league year starts on March 18.

Matt Judon, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Judon.

Matt Skura, C: The team placed the original-round tender on the restricted free agent, per Garafolo. If another team signs him to a contract and Baltimore doesnât match, the Ravens will not receive any compensation.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Norman, CB: Agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with a maximum value of $8 million with incentives, Garafolo reported.

Quinton Spain, OG: Re-signed to a three-year, $15 million contract, Rapoport reported.

Carolina Panthers

Kyle Allen, QB: The exclusive rights free agent signed a one-year extension, the team announced.

Russell Okung, LT: The Panthers tentatively agreed to acquire Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for guard Trai Turner, Rapoport reported.

Chicago Bears

Danny Trevathan, LB: Agreed to a three-year extension worth $21.75 million in base value and has a maximum of $24 million. The deal includes $14 million in guarantees, Rapoport reported.

Cincinnati Bengals

A.J. Green, WR: The team placed the franchise tag on Green, according to Pelissero.

Cleveland Browns

Austin Hooper, TE: Agreed to a terms with the Browns that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, per Michael Silver, Pelissero and Rapoport.

Kareem Hunt, RB: The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, QB: The team is placing the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, per Rapoport.

Denver Broncos

A.J. Bouye, CB: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reported. The trade becomes official when the new league year starts on March 18.

Justin Simmons, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Simmons.

Detroit Lions

- No notable additions at this point.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Kirksey, LB: Signing a two-year, $16 million deal, per Garafolo.

Rick Wagner, OT: Wagner has agreed to terms with the Packers, according to Garafolo and Rapoport.

Houston Texans

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K: Re-signed with the Texans on a four-year, $17.65 million contractthat includes $9 million guaranteed, Garafolo reported.

Darren Fells, TE: Re-signed with the Texans on a two-year, $7 million, Rapoport reported.

David Johnson, RB: Acquired in a trade with the Cardinals (along with a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder) in exchange for WR DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick, Rapoport reported.

Bradley Roby, CB: Roby has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract to remain in Houston, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.)

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Castonzo, OT: Agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, Pelissero reported.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones, DT: The team placed the franchise tag on Jones.

Damien Williams, RB: The team picked up a $2.3 million contract option for 2020 on Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders

- No notable additions at this point.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler, RB: Agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Hunter Henry, TE: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry.

Trai Turner, OG: The Chargers tentatively agreed to acquire Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for left tackle Russell Okung, Rapoport reported.

Los Angeles Rams

- No notable additions at this point.

Miami Dolphins

Ereck Flowers, OT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million with the Dolphins that includes $19.95 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Minnesota Vikings

C.J. Ham, FB: Re-signed with the Vikings on a four-year, $12.25 million contract, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Anthony Harris, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Harris, per Rapoport.

New England Patriots

Devin McCourty, S: Agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Matthew Slater, ST: Agreed to a two-year extension to stay in New England, per Rapoport. Slater's $5.3 million deal includes $2.375 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

Joe Thuney, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Thuney, Rapoport reported.

New Orleans Saints

- No notable additions at this point.

New York Giants

Leonard Williams, DL: The team placed the franchise tag on Williams.

New York Jets

- No notable additions at this point.

Philadelphia Eagles

- No notable additions at this point.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bud Dupree, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree.

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead, DL: Re-signed with the 49ers on a five-year deal worth up to $85, according to Rapoport.

Seattle Seahawks

- No notable additions at this point.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett, Edge: The team is placing the franchise tag on Barrett, per Rapoport.

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry, RB: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry, according to Mike Giardi.

Ryan Tannehill, QB: Agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Washington Redskins

Brandon Scherff, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Scherff.