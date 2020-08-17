Around the NFL

Jaguars DL Rodney Gunter announces retirement because of heart condition

Published: Aug 16, 2020 at 08:14 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is retiring.

The 28-year-old veteran made the announcement Sunday after revealing he has a serious heart condition.

"These last three weeks have been a hard pill to swallow," he posted on Twitter. "Seeing my dreams vanish right in front of me has been extremely difficult. After seeing several heart specialists I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possibly rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke.

"There is a 50/50 chance that surgery will fix my current health condition. But at the moment, I do not meet the criteria to undergo the operation. Those who qualify must have 5.5+ cm enlarged aorta, while mine measures 5.0 cm. At this time, I cannot play or have the surgery so I must wait. So at this moment, the best choice for me and my family is to walk away from this game.

"I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I'm thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!"

Gunter, slated to be a reserve for Jacksonville, was placed on the active/non-football illness list to begin training camp.

The defensive tackle/end signed a three-year deal with the Jags in March after playing five seasons for the Cardinals, where started a career-high 13 games in 2019. Gunter tallied 126 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in Arizona, which selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Delaware State.

Related Content

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back. Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos RB Gordon 'struggling a little bit' with Denver altitude

Newly acquired Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still getting used to the Denver altitude in the early weeks of training camp. The ex-Charger admitted his struggles as he readies himself for a competition with Phillip Lindsay.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Vikings OC Kubiak: First-round pick Justin Jefferson 'exactly what we drafted'

The Vikings are hoping rookie Justin Jefferson can fill the big shoes of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and OC Gary Kubiak likes what he sees so far.
Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan
news

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
Texans LT Laremy Tunsil: 'My main goal is to fix the penalties'
news

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil: 'My main goal is to fix the penalties'

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil is looking to improve on the false start penalties that were a glaring problem in his first year in Houston. 
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is shown on the sidelines during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday August 30, 2018 in Baltimore. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith (leg) activated from PUP list

Washington quarterback Alex Smith (leg) is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list as soon as Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per a source informed of the situation.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Kittle on new contract: 'I can just go out there and play football and run through someone's face' 

After signing off on Friday in a style tailor-made for a professional wrestler, 49ers star George Kittle exuded much of the same energy on Saturday while talking about his shiny, new contract.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a second quarter gain of 9 yards to the 49ers 30 yard line during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Shanahan: 49ers 'hoping' but 'not counting on' Deebo Samuel to play Week 1

It's too early to say whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the season opener. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is still leaving the door open, though.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Mike McCarthy excited to add Everson Griffen: 'He brings it every down'

When Mike McCarthy was coaching the Packers, Everson Griffen was 'always a primary focus,' as a Vikings pass rusher. McCarthy is excited to have him in Dallas now for each of their first seasons with the Cowboys.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy thinks highly of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and had an emphatic and memorable way of showing it on Saturday. 
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Packers got their kicker back. Green Bay's longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL