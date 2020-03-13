Roundup: Lions cut Rick Wagner in cap-saving move

Christian Kirksey's world tour has landed in Western New York.

The free-agent linebacker is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kirksey was cut by the Cleveland Browns this week but has not been without interest from other NFL teams. The 27-year-old LB has already met with the Raiders on Wednesday and visited the Packers on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, Kirksey's tour might not stop in Buffalo, as other organizations around the league are interested.

In six seasons in Cleveland, Kirksey was a reliable tackler in the middle of the Browns' defense, logging 286 tackles over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. But the linebacker has played just nine games over the past two years due to hamstring and chest injuries.

Buffalo seems already set at linebacker with young hotshots Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano manning the middle -- fellow '19 Bills backer Lorenzo Alexander is retiring and Julian Stanford is an unrestricted free agent -- but the Bills are doing their due diligence anyway, getting a head start on evaluating available players before the new league year opens and the market is flooded with talent.

In other football news...

» The Dallas Cowboys placed a low tender on backup quarterback Cooper Rush, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Rush will earn $2.13 million on the tender. In three seasons in Dallas, Rush has played in just five games and attempted three passes behind Dak Prescott, who almost assuredly will receive a tag of his own in the coming days.

» The Detroit Lions announced they have released tackle Rick Wagner. Per Rapoport, releasing Wagner clears out cap space as he was set to make a base salary of $9 million in 2020.

» The Tennessee Titans have cut tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.

» The Los Angeles Chargers released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and nose tackle Brandon Mebane.

» The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they signed tight end Tanner Hudson to a one-year deal. Hudson played in nine games for the Buccaneers last season.

» The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran tackle Cordy Glenn after two seasons.

» The Chicago Bears announced they tendered restricted free agent defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris at the second round level.