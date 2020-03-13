Vikings release veteran CB Xavier Rhodes

After a disappointing season, Xavier Rhodes' time in Minnesota has come to an end.

The Vikings released the veteran cornerback on Friday, along with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the team announced. In addition, Minnesota is also releasing tight end David Morgan, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

So ends Rhodes' seven-year stay in Minnesota, one that included three Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2017. The reliable Rhodes played 104 games and started 97 of them for the Vikings, recording 10 interceptions (including five in 2016).

However, Rhodes' play took a notable downturn in 2019, logging just 73 percent of defensive snaps, allowing an 81.5 completion percentage and a 123.8 passer rating in coverage and earning a meager 46.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

Rhodes, 29, had three years left on a five-year extension he signed with Minnesota in 2017 and was carrying a $12.9 cap hit into 2020. With his release, Rhodes will count $4.8 million against Minnesota's cap in 2020 and save the Vikings $8.1 million.

The former first-round pick should have a second-chance market for his services.

Joseph, 31, also had three years left on his contract with the Vikings, but will hit free agency earlier than expected.

The veteran defensive tackle was owed $12.9 million in 2020, but his release will save Minnesota $10.5 million in cap space.

Joseph logged three sacks in 13 starts last season. Over six seasons in Minnesota, Josep played 88 games, starting all of them, and picked up 15 sacks. A Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017, Joseph could cash in this spring.

Rhodes and Joseph returning to the Vikings are possibilities, Pelissero reported. But the longtime Purple People Defenders will try out new colors first.