After 7 seasons, Titans release TE Delanie Walker

Seven seasons with the Titans have come to a close for tight end Delanie Walker.

Following a failed physical, the-14 season veteran was waived on Friday, the Titans announced.

"In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. "He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great."

Walker played in just eight games over the last two seasons, far removed from a string of four consecutive season in which he tallied 800 or more yards receiving for Tennessee.

Having formerly spent seven seasons with the 49ers, Walker found his way to newfound success with the Titans.

With 123 catches for 1,465 yards and eight touchdowns in San Francisco, Walker far surpassed those numbers in Tennessee, ending his 84-game run there with 381 receptions, 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Now it remains to be seen if he'll find his way to a 15th season in the NFL.