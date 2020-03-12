Christian Kirksey's travels take him to visit Packers

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is crisscrossing the country.

After visiting the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday, the free-agent linebacker is heading to Green Bay Thursday to meet with the Packers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the nomadic itinerary.

Kirksey was released by the Browns after an injury-plagued two seasons, in which he played just nine games, including just two in 2019 due to hamstring and chest injuries.

The Packers enter the offseason targeting an upgrade at linebacker. General manager Brian Gutekunst has publicly stated it's a position he wants to shore up this offseason. Starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez is set to be a free agent and could be headed elsewhere.

Kirksey represents a solid tackler from the linebacker spot, compiling 148 and 138 tackles in 2016 and 2017, respectively, as a full-time starter. The 27-year-old also owns enough range to be a plus cover-man in the middle.

Health is the biggest question mark teams must answer as Kirksey makes his rounds. For Green Bay, signing a player like Kirksey, with his injury history, likely wouldn't represent the only move at the linebacker position this offseason.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine coached Kirksey in Cleveland for the linebacker's first two seasons, giving Green Bay some familiarity with what Kirksey brings to the locker room and field.

Garafolo noted that more teams are interested in meeting with the linebacker, who could continue his free-agency tour. The Raiders aren't out of the running either, per Garafolo, as Kirksey attempts to find the right fit to re-start his career after six years in Cleveland.