Bengals cut tackle Cordy Glenn after two seasons

Whoever's under center for the Cincinnati Bengals next season won't have an eight-year veteran manning his blind side.

Cincinnati released left tackle Cordy Glenn on Friday. Glenn carried a cap hit of $9.5 million into 2020. But with his release, the Bengals will be completely off the hook and shed $9.5 million in cap space.

The Bengals had been shopping the veteran around for a trade but with no takers, Cincy has chosen to send Glenn to market less than a week before the new league year is scheduled to begin.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman was entering the final season of a five-year deal he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. Buffalo traded Glenn to Cincinnati ahead of the 2018 season.

In two seasons with the Bengals, Glenn played 19 of 32 possible games and started 18. The tackle missed the first 10 games of the 2019 season due to a concussion, a one-game suspension due to disciplinary reasons and a shoulder injury.

With 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams set to return from a season-ending shoulder injury and ready to take up one of Cincinnati's tackle spots, the Bengals clearly felt the veteran lineman was expendable.

Regarded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the NFL, Glenn should have a market in a tackle-needy league, but it's unclear how voluminous it will be, given his suspect 2019 season.