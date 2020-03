Stefon Diggs tweeted earlier Monday afternoon that his exit from Minnesota was imminent. On Monday night, he learned his destination.

The Buffalo Bills acquired the Vikings receiver and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Fox Sports first reported the news.

Around The NFL will have more on Diggs' departure shortly.