Buffalo Bills no longer in Antonio Brown trade talks

If you got a good night's sleep, the Antonio Brown to Buffalo Bills trade was a dream that never happened.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that after intense talks that went into last night, and almost agreeing on trade compensation, the Bills say they are out on a Brown trade, per a source informed of the situation.

The about-face comes hours after the Steelers appeared close to a deal to ship the disgruntled wide receiver to Buffalo.

"We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers," Bills GM Brandon Beane said in a statement. "We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn't make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency."

Rapoport noted that Brown would not commit to showing up in Buffalo and the Bills decided a trade was not worth the drama of wondering if the receiver would accept the deal.

Questions about Brown's fit in Buffalo were fired off as soon as the first hint of the possibility became known. Would Brown play for a team perceived to be rebuilding? Would he fit with a growing, strong-armed, but still largely inaccurate Josh Allen? Would Mr. Big Chest demand a hearty raise to play in Western New York?

These questions will be left floating into the starry abyss.

The Bills bowing out of the Antonio Brown sweepstakes leaves few options for the Steelers in an effort to acquiesce to the wideout's trade desires.

After the receiver-needy Bills walked away from the A.B. drama, might it finally signal the time for Brown and the Steelers to work toward a reconciliation that would keep the receiver in Pittsburgh another season?