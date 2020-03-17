Joe Schobert joins Jaguars on five-year, $53.8M deal

Joe Schobert left Cleveland in search of a better offer elsewhere, and his gamble proved wise.

Schobert has agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. Of the $53.75 million, $22.5 million is guaranteed, Rapoport added.

Schobert has recorded 103 or more tackles in each of his last three seasons and blossomed in pass coverage in 2019, snagging a career-high four interceptions, logging nine passes defended and recovering two fumbles. His turnovers almost always came in timely moments for the Browns, and when combined with his 133 tackles and two sacks in 16 games, Schobert put together a career season in a contract year.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection missed out on a second trip to Orlando, but will move to Jacksonville to become a key piece of its defense, which is in the midst of a makeover after shipping out A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell during the offseason. While a good amount of his tackles fall short of fulfilling the requirements for a stop or stuff, Jacksonville can count on Schobert to run its defense and create at least a few turnovers in 2020 and beyond.