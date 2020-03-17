Drew Brees agrees to 2-year, $50M deal with Saints

One 40-plus-year-old quarterback will officially remain with his current team.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Drew Brees agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year contract worth roughly $50 million, per sources informed of the situation.

Brees' return to the Saints was never in doubt after he announced his intent to continue his career.

Rapoport notes that Brees took less than he could have commanded on the open market to help the Saints continue to build for another postseason run. The current structure of Brees' deal hasn't been reported after his previous deal contained voidable years to spread out the cap hit.

The Saints remain a Super Bowl contender with Brees returning, buffered by Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and a stellar defense.

In 14 seasons paired with Sean Payton in New Orleans, Bress has set the NFL afire. The future Hall of Famer owns the record for most career passing yards, most career touchdown passes, passing completion, highest completion percentage and a slew of other NFL records.

The 41-year-old might not have the deep ball he used to possess but proved last year he has plenty left in the tank as the Saints won their third-straight NFC South title.

With Brees' deal done, the Saints are ready to reload for another playoff run.