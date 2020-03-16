Giants agree with James Bradberry on $45 million deal

Big Blue has made a big splash in the secondary.

The New York Giants are signing free-agent cornerback James Braberry to a three-year, $45 million deal with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night, per a source informed.

At $15 million per year, Bradberry will be the third-highest paid CB in the league in average annual value, behind Miami's Xavien Howard ($15.1M) and Byron Jones, who agreed to a deal worth over $17 million per year with the Dolphins just minutes after Bradberry's signing was announced.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Bradberry started all 60 games he played for the Carolina Panthers, racking up eight picks and 47 passes defensed in four seasons.

The 24th available free agent and third available CB, according to NFL.com, Bradberry is the first notable acquisition of the Joe Judge era in New York. He'll start across from second-year corner DeAndre Baker for at least the next three seasons.