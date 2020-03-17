Eagles, QB Nate Sudfeld agree to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles hung on to one of Carson Wentz's backups.

The team announced it agreed to a one-year contract with Nate Sudfeld Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old quarterback was set to be Wentz's backup last season but suffered a broken wrist in his non-throwing hand during the preseason. The injury led to Philly signing Josh McCown out of retirement. McCown is currently a free agent.

Philly likes Sudfeld's talent, he'll enter his fourth season in Doug Pederson's system, and by all reports gets along well with Wentz. Entering his fifth season, however, the signal-caller lacks experience, having thrown just 20 regular-season passes in his career.

Given Wentz's injury history, the backup QB in Philadelphia will always be a key spot. The question is whether the Eagles will roll with Sudfeld in that gig or bring in competition this offseason.