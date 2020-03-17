Steelers place Ryan Shazier on Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired list.

"Ryan's placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Shazier spent the past two seasons on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The former linebacker sustained a spinal contusion due to a head-on tackle on Dec. 4, 2017, against the Cincinnati Bengals that required spinal stabilization surgery. Since the injury, Shazier, 27, has been honored by several organizations, including being voted the Ed Block Courage Award winner by teammates, for his perseverance through recovery.