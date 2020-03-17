Philip Rivers agrees to one-year, $25M deal with Colts

Plenty of folks could see this pairing happening, and now it's just a signature away from coming true.

Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal, NFL Network's Judy Battista and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rivers' time with the Chargers ended earlier in 2020 when the team announced it would not pursue the 38-year-old in free agency, and Rivers moved his family out of Southern California permanently, relocated to Florida to be closer to home. He'll move temporarily to central Indiana to join a team that has lacked a quality option at quarterback since the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck.

The signing will also reunite Rivers with Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, who both coached Rivers with the Chargers.

Jacoby Brissett remains under contract for one more season, but after a tough 2019 campaign, his future with the team is in doubt now with the signing of Rivers, who will presumably arrive in Indianapolis as the starter. For a team built to contend now -- as long as it can avoid significant injuries -- adding Rivers makes plenty of sense, especially if he can improve his play to mirror that of 2018, not 2019.

The Colts will turn to improving other areas of the roster following two splash moves in the last 24 hours, with the other being a trade that landed them edge rusher DeForest Buckner, and expect to vie for the AFC South crown in 2020 with the veteran at the controls.