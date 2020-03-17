Raiders, TE Jason Witten come to terms on contract

The Las Vegas Raiders will have two former Monday Night Football analysts on the squad.

The Raiders agreed to a one-year contract with veteran tight end Jason Witten, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the deal.

The Raiders added another former Cowboy on Tuesday, signing veteran safety Jeff Heath. Heath's deal is for two years and up to $8 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 37-year-old tight end previously spent the duration of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. After a one-year hiatus to join ESPN's MNF crew in 2018, Witten returned to the field in 2019.

Last season, he compiled 529 receiving yards on 63 catches with four touchdowns for the Cowboys. It became clear since the end of the season, Dallas was prepared to move on from one of the best players in team history.

We know Jon Gruden, an ex-MNFer himself, loves him some trusty veterans like Witten.

Lacking any semblance of speed at this stage of his career, Witten should be a complementary piece with a limited role behind primary pass-catching tight end Darren Waller. Waller was a stud last season, leading the Raiders in receiving with 1,145 yards and 90 catches. Importing Witten as a mentor to the young tight end could be a stroke of brilliance for Gruden and Vegas. Waller needs to grow as a blocker, which is something the ex-Cowboy can teach as he puts off a potential transition to coaching.

Witten currently sits fourth all-time in career NFL receptions with 1,215. All of them came with a star on his helmet. Now for the first time in his NFL career, the tight end will suit up for another organization.