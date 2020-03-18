Track all of Wednesday's NFL free agency news

The pipeline from New England to Detroit remains open.

Patriots free agent defensive lineman Danny Shelton is signing a two-year contract worth $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Shelton spent the past two seasons in New England. The 26-year-old played at a higher level in 2019, earning three sacks with 61 tackles. He joins fellow ex-Patriot Jamie Collins leaving New England to join Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Shelton's time with the Patriots didn't overlap with Patricia, but it's clear the ex-New England staff in Detroit seeks the same type of defenders. Shelton, a former Cleveland Browns first-round pick, also comes cheaper than some other DTs who have agreed to deals this offseason, as Lions GM Bob Quinn attempts to revamp his defensive line.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:

» Philip Rivers wasn't the Colts' lone consideration at quarterback. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that before reaching an agreement with the 38-year-old Pro Bowler, Indianapolis was looking into multiple QB options, including a potential trade for the Jaguars' Nick Foles.

It remains unclear how things will shake out for Foles after one year in Jacksonville. Garafolo added he could still end up competing for the starting job with Gardner Minshew, while the Bears are a team to watch as a possible trade partner.

» The Bengals released cornerback B.W. Webb, who started 12 games last year. He tallied 37 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in his one season with Cincinnati.