Bears acquiring Nick Foles from Jaguars for pick

Chicago explored its options and has a very notable new one under center.

The Bears are acquiring quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Jacksonville will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for Foles, Garafolo added.

Foles spent just one season in Jacksonville, which was interrupted almost immediately by a broken collarbone in Week 1, but he signed a big contract to be the franchise guy starting in 2019. Then Gardner Minshew happened and Foles is now headed to Chicago, where a contract restructure will be required, per Garafolo, to get the deal done.

Foles earned that hefty contract from the Jaguars by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII and then coming off the bench to help them to the playoffs again in 2018. He'd proven he's worth significant compensation to a quarterback-needy team, but thanks to Minshew's unexpected success, his position as a starter, let alone a franchise quarterback, was uncertain. Jacksonville is getting value for Foles and out from under his contract, while the Bears are getting an option who could be a quality player and of a higher grade than Mitch Trubisky, who very much needs to prove he's not a first-round bust.

Such an endeavor will now begin with a quarterback competition in training camp. Things just got exciting at signal-caller in Chicago.