Chargers not expected to sign or trade for veteran QB

Out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Chargers will plow forward with Tyrod Taylor as their presumptive starting quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback, per sources informed of the decision.

Instead of adding the likes of Jameis Winston in free agency or trading for Cam Newton or Andy Dalton, L.A. will trust Taylor to be their veteran signal-caller in 2020.

The news could signal the Chargers' desire to draft a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick or trade up to snag one. After the Cincinnati Bengals take presumptive top pick Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert could be among rookie signal-callers the Chargers could pursue.

Pairing Taylor with a young future quarterback could be a smart play for the Chargers.

Coach Anthony Lynn has consistently praised Taylor's leadership and ability to run the offense. Taylor had his best seasons with Lynn in Buffalo. The 30-year-old quarterback's mobility could mesh with the type of run-first offense L.A. seeks to employ in 2020 after trading for guard Trai Turner and signing free agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

After 14 years with pocket quarterback Phillip Rivers running the Chargers' show, the Los Angeles offense sets off in a new direction. The plan starts with Taylor. The next phase could be determined in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.