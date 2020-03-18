Cowboys, Gerald McCoy agree to terms on 3-year deal

Big D has landed a big DT.

The Cowboys agreed to terms with veteran defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN first reported the news.

McCoy, 32, played and started all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers in his one season with the franchise in 2019. The D-lineman picked up five sacks last season, his lowest total since 2012. On his career, McCoy has 59.5 sacks.

A free agent after playing out his one-year deal, McCoy joins a defensive line that already boasts Demarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford and must replace the departed Maliek Collins in the middle of Dallas' line and Robert Quinn on the edge.

McCoy spent the first nine years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but will now be on his third NFC team in as many seasons.