Rams re-sign LT Andrew Whitworth to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are losing several defensive players to free agency, but veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't going anywhere.

Whitworth is signing a three-year contract with the Rams, per his agents.

The 38-year-old blindside protector has contemplated retirement the past several seasons but returned to provide stability to the Rams O-line. It's a good thing for Jared Goff, too, because the contingency plans if Whitworth decided to walk looked bleak.

The veteran left tackle has solidified the Rams left side the past three seasons after spending his first 11 years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Whitworth's play dipped slightly at points last season, he remains a stalwart pass blocker, giving up just one sack in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

Even if his play isn't at an All-Pro level any longer, the Rams couldn't afford to lose Whitworth. The three-year deal should take him through the end of his career, whenever he ultimately decides to walk away.