Detroit Lions trading for Patriots DB Duron Harmon

The Detroit Lions continue to stockpile former New England Patriots.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Lions traded for Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon for a flip of late-round picks, per a source informed of the deal.

Harmon played a big role in New England's lock-down secondary last year, earning 657 snaps, particularly when the Patriots went to three-safety sets.

The move is a salary dump for the Patriots, who still need to create cap space. The deal saves New England $4.5 million in cap space while dealing with $1.25 million in dead money. Harmon enters the final year of his contract after spending seven seasons in New England.

The trade reunites Harmon with Matt Patricia and continues the trend of the Lions adding former Patriots. Detroit previously signed linebacker Jamie Collins and nose tackle Danny Shelton.

Adding Harmon gives Patricia another chess piece to move around the defense. He joins Tracy Walker and Will Harris atop the depth chart on the back end and should allow the Lions defense to employ more three-safety sets in 2020.