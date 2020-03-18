Panthers release safety Eric Reid after 2 seasons

Another notable Panther is leaving Carolina.

Eric Reid announced Wednesday via Twitter his time with the team is finished, adding he's "looking forward to furthering my career in another city!" NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed the Panthers are releasing Reid.

Itâs been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city! â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 18, 2020

Reid spent the past two seasons with the Panthers, playing in 29 games and recording 201 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 11 passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. Though he didn't record an interception in 2019, his campaign could be viewed as a career year. At 28 years old, he appears to have plenty of good football left in him.

Reid signed a three-year deal worth $22 million to stay in Carolina in Feb. 2019, and his release saves the Panthers $3 million against the cap but adds $5 million in dead money for 2020, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

In a related roster decision, the Panthers are retaining fellow safety Tre Boston on a three-year, $18.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Reid's departure follows Carolina's split with a host of once-popular Panthers: Greg Olsen (released), Cam Newton (given permission to seek trade), Trai Turner (traded), and Luke Kuechly (abruptly retired). With new head coach Matt Rhule arriving in January, the Panthers are going to have quite a different look in 2020.