Track all of Tuesday's NFL free agency news

The Philadelphia Eagles hung on to one of Carson Wentz's backups.

The team announced it agreed to a one-year contract with Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday morning. The terms of the deal are for one year, $2 million ($500K guaranteed) with another $3M in incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old quarterback was set to be Wentz's backup last season but suffered a broken wrist in his non-throwing hand during the preseason. The injury led to Philly signing Josh McCown out of retirement. McCown is currently a free agent.

Philly likes Sudfeld's talent, he'll enter his fourth season in Doug Pederson's system, and by all reports gets along well with Wentz. Entering his fifth season, however, the signal-caller lacks experience, having thrown just 20 regular-season passes in his career.

Given Wentz's injury history, the backup QB in Philadelphia will always be a key spot. The question is whether the Eagles will roll with Sudfeld in that gig or bring in competition this offseason.

The Eagles are also re-signing cornerback Jalen Mills to a one-year, $5M deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo via Mills' agent Drew Rosenhaus. ESPN first reported the news. Garafolo added that Mills is expected to play both corner and safety

Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins, however, will not be returning for the 2020 season. The team announced they will not exercise his contract option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:

»Former Eagles running back Jordan Howard is closing in on a deal to join the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Howard was plagued by injuries in 2019 but showed flashes when healthy, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The former Pro Bowler is only a couple years removed from consecutive 1,000-plus rush yard seasons with the Bears in 2016 -- his rookie year -- and 2017.

The Dolphins also agreed to terms with a pair of defensive players: former Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on a two-year deal worth $15 million with $7.5 million fully guaranteed (per Rapoport) and former Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on an undisclosed one-year deal, a source tells Garafolo.

»Tom Brady confirmed via Twitter what many have speculated over the past several months: he intends to leave the New England Patriots and play his age-43 season elsewhere.

»In less shocking news, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms on a two-year, $50M contract extension, according to Rapoport via sources informed of the situation.

»The Carolina Panthers announced they have allowed quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade, a move the former MVP says is being pushed for by the team and not himself.

»In other Panthers news, the team has agreed to a deal with former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, sources tell Rapoport.

»Former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton has an agreement to join the Raiders, per Rapoport via an informed source. The deal is for three years and is worth up to $36M.

»After spending the past two seasons on the reserve/PUP list, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

»The Chicago Bears announced that they have placed a second-round tender on offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, and tendered four exclusive rights free agents.

The team also agreed to a five-year, $70M deal with defensive end Robert Quinn, according to Rapoport and Pelissero via Quinn's agent, Sean Kiernan. Former first-round DE Leonard Floyd is expected to be released, Rapoport reports per an informed source.

»In a bit of a surprising twist, the Detroit Lions are having conversations with teams about trading linebacker Devon Kennard rather than releasing him, per Rapoport. Kennard was a team captain in 2019 and is coming off back-to-back seven-sack seasons.

The Lions are also releasing quarterback Kyle Sloter after agreeing to a deal with free agent Chase Daniel, per Garafolo.

»The Green Bay Packers have tendered receiver Allen Lazard as an exclusive rights free agent, according to his agent, Michael Perrett.

»Former Bears linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis will sign a one-year deal worth up to $3.45M with playtime incentives with the Washington Redskins, according to Rapoport via athlete management firm Sportstars.

»The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing tight end Geoff Swaim, the team annnounced. Swaim, 28, appeared in six games (two starts) and contributed 13 catches for 65 yards in 2019, his lone season with the Jags.

The Jaguars have also applied a second round RFA tender to wide receiver Keelan Cole, a source tells Rapoport. Cole has posted 104 career receptions for 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the team.

Former Browns linebacker Joe Schobert is expected to sign a 5-year, $53.75M deal to join Jacksonville, per Rapoport via a source. Rapoport added that Schobert will make an average of $10.75M per year and is set to get $12M to sign and $22.5M guaranteed.

»The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back defensive end Ronald Blair on a one-year deal, via Rapoport per an informed source. The terms have not yet been disclosed.

» Former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips agreed to a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, Rapoport reports. Phillips had a career-high 9.5 sacks in Buffalo last year.

The Cardinals have also tendered a one-year qualifying offer to restricted free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez and an exclusive rights tender to offensive lineman Justin Murray.

» The Buffalo Bills are signing linebacker/special teams player Tyler Matakevich to a two-year, $9 million deal, per Garafolo. Matakevich played his first four seasons with the Steelers.

Former Panthers defensive end Mario Addison agreed to terms on a three-year, $30.45M deal -- $14M in the first year and $15.25M in guarantees -- with the Bills, Pelissero reported.