Teddy Bridgewater has landed a new home.

The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a deal to sign the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Bridgewater reunites with new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was previously an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

This news comes after the Saints re-signed Drew Brees and the Panthers gave Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

