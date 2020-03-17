Raiders signing Cory Littleton to 3-yr, $36M deal

The Raiders might well have improved their defense in every facet with one signing on Tuesday.

Former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year deal worth $36 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the contract has a base salary of $11.75 million per year.

As Littleton moves on from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, he receives a huge bump in pay, going from a one-year deal for just more than $3 million last season.

In his last season with the Rams, Littleton proved to be a standout on just about every down, as the versatile backer -- who is the No. 7 free agent on the NFL.com top 101 -- filled up the stat line to the tune of a career-high 134 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, nine passes defended and two interceptions.