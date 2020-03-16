Track all of Monday's tag and free agency news

Rick Wagner is staying in the NFC North.

The free-agent tackle, released recently by the Detroit Lions, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal for $11 million with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Wagner's signing is protection against a likely divorce between Green Bay and 30-year-old Bryan Bulaga, who is headed to free agency this week.

With younger left tackle David Bakhtiari in line for a new deal a year from now, the Packers couldn't afford to invest heavily in two tackles near 30 years old in consecutive years. With the 30-year-old Wagner available before the start of free agency, the Packers are making the wise move of signing a starter to what is likely a more affordable deal before the market officially opens.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Monday:

» The Baltimore Ravens gave restricted free agent Matt Skura the low tender, Garafolo reported. The low tender means the Ravens will not receive any compensation if Skura signs an offer sheet with another team and the Ravens don't match. Skura is returning from a significant knee injury but has started 39 games for Baltimore over the last three years.

» The Indianapolis Colts are releasing defensive tackle Margus Hunt, Rapoport reported.

Hunt, a 2013 second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, has spent the last three seasons with the Colts, appearing in 47 of a possible 48 regular-season games and recording 76 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble over that span. At 32 years old, Hunt's future is uncertain, though he's proven to be dependable when it comes to availability.

» One year after his career was in doubt, offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins that includes $19.95 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

» The Atlanta Falcons are cutting running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant. They also released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.

» The Kansas City Chiefs placed the non-exclusive tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones. They picked up the 2020 option for running back Damien Williams as well.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett.

» The Green Bay Packers are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year deal for $16 million.

» The Cincinnati Bengals are using their franchise tag on star wide receiver A.J. Green, who missed all of the 2019 season.

» A day after locking up QB Ryan Tannehill, the Tennessee Titans have tagged NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry.

» The Dallas Cowboys officially placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, Rapoport reported.

» The Minnesota Vikings agreed with quarterback Kirk Cousins on a two-year extension for $66 million, which keeps him under contract through the 2022 season.

The Vikings also placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

» Austin Hooper and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a deal that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Rapoport, Pelissero and NFL Network's Michael Silver reported.

According to Silver, many NFL execs and coaches believe at least one of the Browns' star receivers -- Odell Beckham or Jarvis Landry -- could be there for the taking in a trade.

The Browns also placed a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, who played eight games with the team last season after serving a suspension.

» The Steelers announced they have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree. Pittsburgh also terminated the contracts of linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and receiver Johnny Holton.

» The New York Giants will keep Leonard Williams for at least another season. The team announced Monday it will use the franchise tag on the defensive lineman after it was reported both sides weren't close on a long-term deal.

» In a surprising move, the Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, Rapoport reported.

The move came after the Cardinals placed the transition tag on Kenyan Drake and now can match any offer he gets in free agency, per Rapoport.

» New England is not letting one of the best guards reach the open market. The Patriots are using the franchise tag on Joe Thuney, Rapoport reported.

» Two new teams have emerged as potential landing spots for Tom Brady. Rapoport reported the Chargers and Buccaneers, as well as the Patriots, are interested in signing the 42-year-old star quarterback.

» Tight end Ben Watson announced on social media he is stepping away from football. Watson spent the 2019 campaign with the Patriots, who drafted him back in 2004. He caught 547 passes and 44 touchdowns over 16 seasons.

» The Philadelphia Eagles announced they will not place an RFA tender on running back Corey Clement.

» Silver reported the Rams are working to re-sign four of their impending free agents: offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, center Austin Blythe, and defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Dante Fowler.

» The San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Arik Armstead reached an agreement on a new five-year contract for $85 million, according to Rapoport.