Arik Armstead, 49ers agree to 5-year mega contract

The San Francisco 49ers didn't franchise tag defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Instead, they are locking him up long-term.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Niners and Armstead reached an agreement on a new five-year contract, per sources informed of the deal.

Armstead can earn up to $85 million on his new deal, Rapoport added.

It's a big move that keeps the 49ers' gangbusters defensive front together after the unit helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance this past season.

Armstead, 26, is a massive man with long arms who can disrupt the pocket right in a QBs face. Armstead compiled 62 total pressures in 2019, per Pro Football Focus, to go along with 10 sacks, 54 tackles and two passes defended.

Taking advantage of the attention paid to Nick Bosa and Dee Ford on the outside, Armstead can win one-on-one matchups if left singled, using his length to compress the pocket. Sporting one of the lowest blitz-rates in the NFL, the Niners rely on their talented front to get pressure without aid.

By locking down Armstead, the 49ers ensured their front four will remain a powerhouse in 2020 and beyond.